'Ranam Aram Thavarael' director Sharief pens note of gratitude as film completes two years

'Ranam Aram Thavarael' director Sharief pens note of gratitude as film completes two years (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) Sharief, the director of the Tamil film 'Ranam Aram Thavarael', on Monday penned a note of gratitude to the audiences, fans and the media on the occasion of his film completing two years.

In a statement, the director said, "Released in 2024, "Ranam Aram Thavarael" now completes two meaningful years. These two years represent emotion, struggle, belief, and perseverance."

He went on to say, "'Ranam Aram Thavarael' was more than a film. It was a dream shaped by conviction and brought to life through collective dedication. My heartfelt gratitude to every actor, technician, and crew member who stood committed to this journey till the very end."

He then went on to thank all those who had stood by him to make the film. "To everyone who stood beside me with unwavering support - you are the true strength behind this journey. My sincere thanks to the press and media for your continued encouragement and support in taking this film to wider audiences," he said.

"To everyone who continues to watch the film on OTT and shares your thoughts with me through messages and calls - your responses give me immense confidence and renewed motivation every single day. The meaning of these two years exists because of you. Your love is my strength. Your faith is my foundation for what comes next.This is not a conclusion. It is the beginning of a new chapter. The announcement of my next project will be made very soon," he said, signing off the statement with gratitude and determination.

For the unaware, 'Ranam Aram Thavarael' was an investigative thriller that featured actors Vaibhav, Nanditha Swetha and Tanya Hope in the lead. The film, which was actor Vaibhav's 25th film as a hero, was produced by Madhu Nagarajan and had music by Arrol Corelli. The film's plot revolves around a face reconstruction artist whose help is sought by the police to find a series of murders happening in the city.

--IANS

mkr/

