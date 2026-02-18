Ramayan’s 'Laxman' Sunil Lahiri cherishes 36-year-old briefcase gifted by 'Hanuman' Dara Singh

Mumbai Feb 18 (IANS) Television’s Laxman, actor Sunil Lahiri, surprised fans on Wednesday as he showcased a very special gift presented to him by the late legendary actor Dara Singh.

Sunil, through a video on his social media flaunted a classic looking brown briefcase that was gifted to him by Dara Singh, around 36 years ago. He highlighted that Singh had gifted it to him during their Ramayan days in the 80s era.

Sunil in the video was heard talking in Hindi, that in English translated to, “Greetings, friends.

Looking at this briefcase, you must be thinking that I’m going somewhere. No, I’m not going anywhere. I’m right here with you. There’s a story behind this briefcase that I want to share.”

He added, “I received this briefcase as a gift around 35–36 years ago. During our *Ramayana*, Hanuman ji — Dara Singh ji — gave it to me in Africa, in Kenya. The capital is Nairobi, and that’s where he presented it to me.”

“There’s a very interesting story connected to it. I’ll share that story in my next post. Till then, take care of yourself. Stay happy, stay healthy.

Jai Ram.”

For the caption, he wrote, “A gift given by the great Dara Singh ji means Hanuman ji, which I have since last 35-36 years, gift has no value, it is priceless.”

For the uninitiated, the show Ramayan remains one of the most iconic television shows of all time. The cast of the show immediately after the show's airing in the late 80s went on to receive massive fan followings and great success. The show starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravan, Dara Singh as Hanuman and Dipika Chikhlia as Sita.

The serial aired in 1987, ran for a year and went off air in 1988 on Doordarshan. The show that aired every Sunday would bring streets to a standstill back in the day, every Sunday, as viewers would flock to TV sets that were rare in the 80s era. In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, the show Ramayan was retelecast on Doordarshan and ran for over two months.

