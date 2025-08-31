Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar passes away at 82 after prolonged illness

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Producer and cinematographer Prem Sagar, the son of Ramanand Sagar passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday.

He was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, and returned home on Sunday, after doctors advised his family to take him home after discharge.

He received his training at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He graduated from the FTII in 1968. He went on to work extensively under his father's Sagar Arts banner, which is known for creating the iconic TV series ‘Ramayan’.

The lead actor of ‘Ramayan’, Arun Govil took to his social media, and expressed his condolences. He wrote, “The news of the demise of Shri Prem Sagar ji, son of the late Shri Ramanand Sagar ji, who, through the Ramayan TV serial, brought Lord Shri Ram’s dignity, ideals, and teachings to every household via electronic media, and a renowned film producer himself, is deeply saddening”.

“We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this profound grief. Om Shanti”, he added.

Actor Sunil Lahri, who essayed the role of Lakshman in the hit television series ‘Ramayan’, took to his X, formerly Twitter handle, to pay tribute and expressed his grief. He wrote, “Absolutely shocking news we lost Prem Sagar Ji son of Ramanand Sagar ji of Ramayan Om Shanti”.

Prem Sagar son Shiv Sagar is also a producer and his latest show 'Kamdhenu Gaumata' is being telecast on Star Bharat.

Sagar family is known for the most iconic show of India ‘Ramayan’, that was created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar, father of Prem Sagar. It originally aired between 1987 and 1988 on DD National and it was narrated by Ashok Kumar and the director Ramanand Sagar. During its run, the show became the most watched television series in the world, garnering a viewership of 82 percent. The repeat telecast was aired on 20 different channels in 17 countries on all the five continents at different times.

The show was broadcast again in 2020 in India during the Coronavirus lockdown.

--IANS

aa/