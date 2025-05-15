May 15, 2025 6:05 PM हिंदी

Ram Pothineni's #RAPO22 titled 'Andhra King Taluka'

Chennai, May 15 (IANS) The makers of director P Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with actor Ram Pothineni on Thursday announced the title of the film as 'Andhra King Taluka'.

The announcement was made on Thursday to mark the birthday of actor Ram Pothineni.

The title glimpse was originally scheduled to be released at 10.08 a.m. However, it released after an hour's delay at 11.07 a.m.

Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of the film, shared the link to the title teaser on their X handle. The production house wrote, "Starry-eyed, energetic, and has all the love for his hero. Sagar is one of us. Happy birthday, @ramsayz RAPO22TitleGlimpse out now! #RAPO22 is #AndhraKingTaluka - A BIOPIC OF A FAN. Fans celebrate cinema. But this film will celebrate fans."

The title teaser shows a ticket issuer in a theatre, earmarking tickets for all the VIPs in the region. That is when Ram Pothineni turns up and demands 50 tickets from the man in the counter. When asked which taluk he represents, he says, "Fans".

As announced by the production house, the film is a biopic of a fan called Sagar, played by Ram Pothineni.

Bhagyashree Borse plays the female lead in the film which will also feature Kannada superstar Upendra. Upendra plays a superstar in the film called Surya Kumar.

Apart from Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashrii Borse and Upendra, the film will also feature a host of talented actors including Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna and V.T.V. Ganesh.

Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are producing this film on a huge budget under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Sources say that shooting for the film is proceeding at a briks pace.

The film also boasts a top technical team. Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer of this film, which will have music by the talented duo, Vivek-Mervin. National Award winner Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the film, which has Avinash Kolla handling production design.

--IANS

mkr/

