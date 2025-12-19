December 19, 2025 2:00 PM हिंदी

Ram Gopal Varma says Aditya Dhar has changed the future of Indian cinema with 'Dhurandhar'

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma claimed that Aditya Dhar has single-handedly changed the future of Indian cinema with his latest release "Dhurandhar".

Calling the movie a "QUANTUM LEAP in INDIAN CINEMA", he shared on social media, "I believe that @AdityaDharFilms has completely and single handedly changed the future of Indian cinema , be it north or south ..That’s because Duradhar is not just a film.. it is a quantum leap What Dhurandhar achieves is not just scale, but a never before experienced vision not just in sight but in the mind. Aditya Dhar doesn’t direct scenes here… he engineers the states of minds of both the characters and us audience (sic)".

RGV shared his opinion about Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer using the following words, "The film doesn’t ask for your attention.. it commands it. From the very first shot, there’s a sense that something irreversible has been set in motion, and the audience is no longer a spectator but an accomplice to the happenings on screen. This is a film that refuses to be polite. The writing cuts with intent, the staging breathes menace, and the silences are as weaponized as the thunderous sound effects."

Ram Gopal Varma added that Dhar, as a filmmaker, understands that the power of storytelling does not lie in the volume, but in pressure building.

He further went on to praise the performances in the film, which, according to him, have been designed to linger long after the audience leaves the theatre.

"Characters walk in carrying history on their shoulders, and the film trusts the audience enough to read their scars rather than spoon feed their backstories. This confidence which could be easily mistaken for arrogance is precisely what marks Dhurandhar as a turning point for Indian cinema," added the director.

Ram Gopal Varma pointed out that during the time when most filmmakers believe in dumbing down their films, Dhar is someone who assumes that the audience is intelligent, "the highest respect a director can pay to an audience".

The 'Satya' makers said that "Dhurandhar" is not a film chasing trends or validation.

"It is a solemn declaration, that Indian cinema doesn’t need to dilute itself to become successful and doesn’t need to mindlessly copy Hollywood," he added.

