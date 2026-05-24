May 24, 2026 9:54 AM हिंदी

Ram Charan issues public apology to Jasprit Bumrah after mistaking him to be footballer: I’m genuinely forgetful with names

Ram Charan issues public apology to Jasprit Bumrah after mistaking him to be footballer: I’m genuinely forgetful with names

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Ram Charan, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, has tendered an apology to the Indian pace legend Jasprit Bumrah after the actor mistook him for a footballer.

On Sunday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a note, as he shared that he is “forgetful with names sometimes” and it was a “genuine human error”.

He wrote, Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd. I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on the back foot”.

Earlier, during an event, when Ram Charan was asked to comment on Indian cricketers, he said, “Sachin - Long Legendary Run. MSD - Calm and Cool. Rohit Sharma - Everyone Owns Him. Virat Kohli - Fire. JaspritBumrah - I am your biggest fan. I love football and you've taking it more forward. Love you sir (sic)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Peddi’. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Vijay Sethupathi.

‘Peddi’ is one of the biggest releases of the year. It is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and backed by Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers. ‘Peddi’ will be released in North India by Jio Studios. The film will have its premiere across the world on June 3, 2026, followed by its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

--IANS

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