Rakul Preet Singh's birthday wish for father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani: Your zest for life is inspiring

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh penned a sweet birthday wish for her father-in-law and filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani as he turned a year older on Sunday.

Posting a couple of family photos with the producer on social media, Rakul admitted that she is constantly inspired by his positivety and zest for life.

Wishing him happiness and health, the 'De De Pyaar De' actress shared on her official Instagram handle, "Happppy bdayyyyy dad @vashubhagnani Another year of celebrating you and the incredible energy you bring into all our lives! Wishing you endless happiness, great health and all that you truly wish for. (sic)"

"Your positivity and zest for life are so inspiring… and I’m so grateful for all the love and warmth you give me every day. Big hug and lots of love always… happppy bdayyyyy," she added.

Rakul is married to actor and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani. The two had been neighbors for a long time but had never crossed paths until the COVID-19 lockdown.

During the pandemic, they started to interact more frequently and formed a close bond.

After being in a relationship for some time, Rakul and Jaccky finally tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a beautiful ceremony in Goa.

Coming to Rakul's professional commitments, she is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming romantic comedy, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do".

The much-discussed drama will also see Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi as part of the core cast.

Earlier, Rakul shared through a social media post that she has commenced the dubbing for "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do".

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, she dropped a photo of herself from the dubbing session.

Her post further included the text, "Jab 'woh' do ho jaaye...tab asli story shuru hoti hai...Dubbing for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do".

--IANS

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