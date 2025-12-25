Rakul Preet Singh wishes ‘favourite human’ Jackky Bhagnani: Never stop being my happy place

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) As producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani turned a year older on Thursday, his wife Rakul Preet Singh penned a romantic note for her “favourite human” saying that he is her strength, comfort, and biggest blessing.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she dedicated a reel to Jackky. In the clip, she has described him as her “pillar, work buddy, safe place, biggest cheerleader, clam in chaos and favourite person to do life with. She topped that with “Happy Birthday my love” in the text overlay.

She took to the caption section, where she told Jackky to never stop being her “happy place”.

“Happpppy Birthday my favorite human!! You are my strength, my comfort, and my biggest blessing. Thank you for being you, steady, supportive, and endlessly special. Wishing you a year full of success, laughter, and moments that make you truly happy.”

She added: Stay amazing and never stop being my happy place. Loveeeee you more than words can say @jackkybhagnani.”

Rakul made her relationship with Jackky official in 2021. In February 2024, the two got married in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Goa.

She was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2 directed by Anshul Sharma. It is a sequel to 2019’s De De Pyaar De. The film stars Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan. The synopsis states: “Love faces its toughest test yet as Ashish visits Ayesha's family home.”

She will next be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.”

Speaking about the film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, actor Ayushmann had recently said that the film takes him back to the 1978 hit of Sanjeev Kumar, and “it's a great IP with BR Chopra Films now headed by Juno Chopra, and It's an exciting film, I must say!"

