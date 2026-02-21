Rakul Preet Singh on two years with Jackky Bhagnani: You’re everything I ever dreamt of and more

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) As they celebrate two years of marital bliss on Saturday, actress Rakul Preet Singh poured her heart out for husband Jackky Bhagnani in a romantic post saying that he is everything she dreamt of and more.

Rakul took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage highlighting the moments from their wedding day to now.

“Happy 2nd anniversary to the love of my life! You are everything I ever dreamt of and more. Being with you feels like home; you are my comfort, my best friend, and the most gentle person I know. I am so proud of the man you are and the drive and passion with which you approach life,” she wrote as the caption.

Rakul added: “Your kindness and strength inspire me every day. Thank you for filling my life with laughter, love, and adventure. Here’s to many more years of creating beautiful memories together. I love you beyond words!”

The couple got married on February 21, 2024, in a traditional ceremony in Goa. They had made their relationship official in 2021.

Talking about work, Rakul was recently seen in De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor. She is currently shooting for "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" is slated to release on May 15.

The actress also celebrated one year of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which also stars Bhumi Pednekkar and Arjun Kapoor.

For the caption, Rakul wrote: “One year of celebrating a film that brought more than just entertainment, countless memories and friends for life.”

The film followed Ankur, a divorced man, who gets a second chance at love when his college crush, Antara, re-enters his life. However, things get complicated when his amnesiac former wife also returns, confusing.

