Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her first Kajari Teej with mother-in-law

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her first Kajari teej with her mother-in-law on Monday.

The 'Doctor G' actress also used social media to drop a few glimpses from the celebration. Posing in a beautiful red-salwar kameez, Rakul was accompanied by her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, and her mother-in-law.

Sharing her experience with her InstaFam, Rakul wrote: "Happpy Teej to all of you celebrating .. this was my first time celebrating with my MIL @pujabhagnani and what a lovely experience .. slide to see the waiting for moon face the wait is real."

For the unversed, during Kajari Teej, married women offer solah shringar (bridal adornment) to Goddess Parvati, seeking her blessings for marital bliss, prosperity, and good fortune.

Shifting our focus to Rakul and Jackky's love story, these two were neighbors for a long time but had never crossed paths until the COVID-19 lockdown. During the pandemic, the couple began to interact more frequently and formed a close bond, which eventually blossomed into a relationship.

After dating for some time, Rakul and Jaccky finally tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a beautiful ceremony in Goa.

On the work front, Rakul will next be seen reprising her role as Ayesha Khurana in the much-awaited sequel, "De De Pyaar De 2". She will be accompanied by Ajay Devgn in her next, who will play Ashish Mehra once again.

Furthermore, R. Madhavan has also been roped in for the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father, in the sequel.

Made under the direction of Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" will also feature Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in key roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is expected to reach the audience on 14th November 2025.

--IANS

pm/

