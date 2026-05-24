May 24, 2026 11:58 AM हिंदी

Rakesh Roshan shares heartwarming birthday wish for Rajesh Roshan: Proud of the legacy you’ve built

Rakesh Roshan shares heartwarming birthday wish for Rajesh Roshan: Proud of the legacy you’ve built

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is celebrating the 71st birthday of his brother Rajesh Roshan. On Sunday, Rakesh Roshan took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with his brother.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke of the latter’s legacy and beautiful compositions.

He wrote, “Raju happy birthday! I am so proud of the legacy you’ve built and the beautiful melodies you have given the world is incredible. May God bless you with a long, healthy and musically fulfilling life ahead (sic)”.

Rajesh Roshan is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated music composers, known for blending melody-driven compositions with contemporary sounds across several decades. He was born on May 24, 1955, and is the son of legendary music director Roshanlal Nagrath.

He made a remarkable debut with the 1974 film Kunwara Baap, but gained major recognition through films like ‘Yaarana’, ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’, and the ‘Krrish’ franchise. His songs are admired for their emotional depth, memorable orchestration, and strong melodic base.

He has collaborated extensively with singers like Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. In the 2000s, Rajesh Roshan successfully reinvented himself with modern soundtracks for younger audiences, especially through films starring Hrithik Roshan.

Earlier, Rakesh Roshan penned a birthday note for Hrithik Roshan’s son, whom he tagged as a his “favourite young man”. Rakesh shared a photograph with Hridhan, Hrithik's son from his former wife Sussanne Khan.

He wrote in the caption, “and just like that he is 18! Happy birthday to my favourite young man Hridhan Roshan (sic)”. Hrithik married Sussanne in 2020/ The couple welcomed their elder son, Hrehaan, in 2006 and their younger son, Hridhaan, in 2008. The couple separated in December 2013, and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

Hrithik is currently dating actress Saba Azaad. Meanwhile, Sussanne has been in a committed relationship with actor and model Arslan Goni since around 2022.

--IANS

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