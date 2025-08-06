Rakesh Roshan grooves to ‘Aavan Jaavan’, Hrithik says, ‘Killed it with grace’

August 06, 2025 9:51 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. However, it looks like the actor comes pre-installed with dancing in his D. N. A.

On Wednesday, the actor’s father, Rakesh Roshan took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself shaking a leg to the latest dance number ‘Aavan Jaavan’ from the upcoming action movie ‘War 2’. In the video, he appears flawless as he dances with a group of boys and girls.

He wrote in the caption, “Bap bhi kuch kam nahin #AavanJaavan is pure contagious joy. Congratulations @hrithikroshan, @kiaraaliaadvani, @yrf, @ayan_mukerji, @ipritamofficial, @boscomartis & team you’ve got me dancing”.

Hrithik reposted his father’s video, and lauded his skills. He wrote, “UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!! Hahahahaha BEST EVER Papa you have killed it. What grace”.

Earlier, Hrithik’s mom spent an entire day learning the hook step of ‘Aavan Jaavan’. Hrithik shared a video of his mother grooving to the track during a lively session on social media.

The proud son captioned the video, "You know the song is a chart buster when your mom spends a day learning the hook and looks a million bucks while doing it! Mama you are amazing...I love you #aavanjaavan”.

The makers of “War 2” recently dropped the primary number from the highly anticipated sequel, featuring the electrifying chemistry between Hrithik and Kiara Advani. The dynamic team behind the blockbuster song ‘Kesariya’ from ‘Brahmastra: Part One’ reunited to create ‘Aavan Jaavan’.

Music composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and singer Arijit Singh have come together once again to deliver a memorable melody.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Hrithik posted a glimpse of the song along with the caption, "Once upon a time, Kabir had hope, joy and love. #AaavanJaavan song out now *link in bio* #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide”.

The sequel has already managed to add another feather to its cap even before its release by becoming the first Indian film to be released at Dolby Cinema in India.

--IANS

aa/

