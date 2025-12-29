Rakesh Bedi reflects on the decline of pure comedy films in Indian cinema

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi recently opened up about the current landscape of comedy in Indian cinema. In an interview with IANS, he expressed concern that pure comedy films have become increasingly rare in today’s industry.

Citing classics like “Chupke Chupke,” “Chashme Buddoor,” “Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi,” and “Padosan,” he highlighted how every character in these films carried a natural sense of humor, something he feels is missing in today’s movies. Rakesh Bedi stressed the need for more genuine comedic storytelling on the big screen.

He stated, “I feel that these days, comedy films are not being made. Nobody is making comedy films. I am talking about pure comedy. I am not talking about a comedy in a film. I am not even talking about a comedian in a film. For example, Hrishikesh's film was Chupke Chupke. It is a cult film, Chupke Chupke. It is a comedy film. There is no comedian in it.”

“Every character has a humorous bend. Bend of mind of every character. In the same way, Chashme Baddur was there. In the same way, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi was there. Or Padosan was there. So, in our country, the average of comedy films is very low. I think one pure comedy film per decade is the average in our country.”

“There are two good serials. “Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” Coincidentally, I am in both of them. Both of them are very big hits in their respective places. Humor in both of them runs at a very natural level. Otherwise, such a long comedy cannot run. So, these are two such serials that are experimenting in comedy. They are venturing out. Nobody else is doing it,” explained Rakesh Bedi.

Rakesh Bedi, celebrated for his impeccable comic timing, has appeared in numerous popular films. He is widely known for his standout comedic roles in movies such as “Chashme Buddoor,” “Sharaabi,” “Chitchor,” “Khatta Meetha,” and “Baton Baton Mein.” His extensive work on television includes the iconic show “Shrimaan Shrimati.”

--IANS

ps/