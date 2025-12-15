Deve Gowda in RS highlights irregularities in voters' list during Nehru, Indira Gandhi tenures

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) In the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha continued its discussion on electoral reforms on Monday, with senior JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda (92) strongly defending Prime Minister Narendra Modi against opposition allegations of irregularities in voters' lists -- which they call “vote chori”.

Former PM Gowda pointed out that lapses in the electoral process have occurred historically, including during the eras of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He referenced a specific case of alleged inclusion of 18,000 votes in Kerala during Indira Gandhi's period.

"Even during Nehru's time, there were certain lapses in the electoral system. Such irregularities are not new," Gowda said, emphasising that issues have arisen under various governments, including Congress-led ones.

Referring to recent controversies, including those in Bihar where opposition parties raised concerns over the Election Commission's review of voter lists, Gowda noted that despite extensive reviews, the electoral outcomes reflected the people's mandate.

"What was the outcome of the election? Congress got only six MLAs," he said.

Turning to the current Prime Minister, Gowda highlighted PM Modi's electoral record. He said, "After serving as Gujarat Chief Minister for 12 years, PM Modi contested his first Lok Sabha election from Varanasi in 2014, winning by a margin of over 3.72 lakh votes -- with no allegations of manipulation raised at the time. In 2014, the BJP secured 282 seats on its own -- sufficient for a majority -- “yet PM Modi chose to form a broader NDA coalition, inviting allies for inclusiveness. Similarly, in 2019, with 303 seats, the party again prioritised coalition-building to provide representation to partners, form a stable and strong government.”

"With his personality and strength, the Prime Minister could have governed alone, yet he chose inclusiveness," Gowda said, adding that allegations against the PM on voters' lists lack substance.

He stressed trust in institutions like the Election Commission and the Supreme Court, which have issued directions for rectifying any issues.

Gowda criticised terms like "vote chori (vote theft)" used by the opposition, calling it denigrating to the Prime Minister's office.

Earlier, when the Rajya Sabha reassembled, AIADMK MP Dr M. Thambidurai resumed his speech, expressing faith in the Election Commission's actions. He emphasised that clean electoral rolls strengthen democracy and called for proper opportunities for campaigning, referencing a Supreme Court directive for Standard Operating Procedures in Tamil Nadu following an incident in Karur.

The debate on electoral reforms, which includes discussions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, has been marked by sharp exchanges between the ruling NDA and opposition parties in both Houses. The session continues amid broader parliamentary proceedings.

