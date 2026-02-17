Rajpal Yadav on getting bail: Bachpan se 55 tak sab pyaar karte hain

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav stepped out of the Tihar Jail on Tuesday after being granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in the cheque bounce case.

Addressing the media after his release from jail, Rajpal said that he has the support of the entire country with him - from children to the elderly, everyone loves him dearly.

He added that in his tenure spanning 3 decades in the industry, he has been a part of more than 2OO movies, something which has been possible only because of the love of people.

Rajpal shared, "If you need any legal information, you can ask our lawyer, Mr. Bhaskar. Otherwise, I would like to say in general that I will complete 30 years in Bollywood soon. Every child across the country has been with me, and that’s why I was able to do 200–250 films. This journey commenced in 2012-13, and by 2026, I have been a part of around 250 movies. Every citizen of this country was and continues to be with me."

Rajpal added that he has never failed to appear before the court whenever ordered and will also respect the court's order in the future.

"In the last 10 years, whenever the honorable High Court has issued orders, I have appeared, and I will continue to appear whenever further orders are given...," he added.

Rajpal has been granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court till March 18.

The interim bail has been granted to the actor to attend his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur.

Rajpal's lawyer informed the High Court that he has submitted a DD of Rs 1.5 crore. Additionally, the actor has also been asked to surrender his passport.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled to take place on March 18.

--IANS

pm/