Rajnath Singh lauds performance of Defence PSUs’ platforms in Op Sindoor

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a review meeting of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) on Monday, commending the performance of these companies’ platforms in Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the gathering at the newly inaugurated DPSU Bhawan, World Trade Centre, Naoroji Nagar, Rajnath Singh also applauded the contribution of DPSU in strengthening the defence manufacturing ecosystem and advancing the vision of a self-reliant India.

“All our 16 DPSUs are serving as strong pillars of the country’s self-reliance. Their excellent performance in operations like Operation Sindoor testifies to the reliability and capability of our indigenous platforms,” he said.

The Defence Minister commended HSL, AVNL, IOL and MIL for achieving the Miniratna status and described it as a reflection of their growing efficiency, autonomy and contribution to the defence sector.

He highlighted that the transformation of the Ordnance Factory Board into seven new DPSUs in 2021 ushered in greater functional independence, innovation and competitiveness.

The Defence Minister added that the newly granted Miniratna status to these four DPSUs will empower them to undertake capacity expansion, modernisation and explore new ventures and collaborations, including joint ventures and mergers with both public and private sector partners.

Highlighting the sector’s remarkable performance, Rajnath Singh underlined that in the year 2024-25, India achieved defence production worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore, with DPSUs contributing 71.6 per cent of the total.

Defence exports reached Rs 6,695 crore, underscoring global confidence in India’s indigenous systems. “This clearly indicates that ‘Made in India’ defence products are gaining global respect,” he added.

Emphasising the need to sustain this momentum, Rajnath Singh Mantri urged all DPSUs to focus on rapid indigenisation of critical technologies, holistic R&D, product quality enhancement, timely deliveries and adoption of a strategic approach to increase exports.

He directed DPSUs to define clear indigenisation and R&D roadmaps with measurable milestones to be presented at the next review meeting. “On behalf of the Government, I assure you that wherever special intervention or assistance is required, it will be provided promptly,” he said,

As part of the event, three major MoUs were exchanged among DPSUs, reflecting the spirit of collaboration and self-reliance. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) signed MoUs with Yantra India Limited (YIL) to support its modernisation efforts and establish a 10,000-ton Forging Press facility, a crucial step towards reducing import dependence for aluminium alloys used in the defence and aerospace sectors.

HAL has committed an interest-free advance of Rs 435 crore to YIL, while BDL will provide a sustained workload of up to 3,000 metric tonnes over ten years.

The third MoU was signed for the creation of a Metal Bank at MIDHANI to ensure the uninterrupted availability of critical raw materials for defence projects of national importance.

--IANS

rch/dan