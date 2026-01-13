January 13, 2026 3:23 AM हिंदी

Rajnath Singh hails DRDO’s flight test of fire-and-forget portable anti-tank missile

Rajnath Singh hails DRDO’s flight test of fire-and-forget portable anti-tank missile

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday complimented Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful flight test of Third Generation Fire and Forget Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) with top attack capability, an official said on Monday.

The missile was flight-tested successfully against a moving target in KK Ranges, Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra, by DRDO’s Defence Research & Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, on Sunday, the official said in a statement.

Rajnath Singh also complimented the industry for the successful test, terming it an important step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Congratulating the team, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat said that the trial target was successfully conducted, thereby leading the weapon system for induction into the Indian Army.

The indigenously developed MPATGM consists of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies like Imaging Infrared (IIR) Homing Seeker, all-electric Control Actuation System, Fire Control System, Tandem Warhead, propulsion system and high-performance sighting system, which are developed by DRDO's sister laboratories.

These associated labs include Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune, and Instruments Research and Development Establishment, Dehradun.

The Thermal Target System was developed by the Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, to simulate the target tank. The IIR seeker is well accomplished with day and night combat operation capability. The warhead is capable of defeating modern main Battle Tanks.

Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited are the Development-Cum-Production Partners (DcPP) for the weapon System. The missile can be launched from a Tripod or a Military Vehicle Launcher, said the statement.

Earlier on Friday, the Defence Minister described the youth of the country as the driving force behind the country's aspirations for building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and exhorted them to "dream big, but cautioned against not letting those dreams weigh one's own self down.

He praised the diverse achievements of the youth, expressing confidence in their creativity, ambition, and determination to propel India into the ranks of developed nations.

He urged the youth to embrace multidisciplinary learning, keeping pace with emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, and space exploration.

"Learning never stops. Absorb lessons from new practices, from your own mistakes, and from the experiences of others. Dream big—but don't let those dreams weigh you down," Defence Minister Singh advised the youth.

--IANS

rch/uk

LATEST NEWS

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Mark Ruffalo attacks President Trump: Worst human being

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso, appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as new head coach

The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Smriti Mandhana after RCB's victory over UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday night. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: The way everyone bowled and executed plans was really special to watch, says Mandhana

We were outplayed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight, says UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: We were outplayed by RCB tonight, says UPW skipper Lanning

I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Grace Harris after scoring a blistering 85 against UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: I did kinda think I will face the older ball, says RCB's Harris after a blistering 85 vs UPW

Destructive Grace Harris helps Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat UP Warriorz and go top of the table with second win in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Destructive Harris helps RCB go top of the table with second win

Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2 in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) match at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Monday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore (Photo: IANS)

Vibrant Gujarat: Reverse buyers-sellers meet generates export inquiries worth Rs 500 crore

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently

Trinamool Congress raises the ante on ‘vote theft’ as Rahul Gandhi watches silently