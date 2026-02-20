Rajnath Singh denounces ruckus during AI summit, says nation’s honour undermined

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday strongly condemned the ruckus caused by workers of the Indian Youth Congress during the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, stating that the protest was an attempt to tarnish India’s reputation while the world was watching the country’s rise in technology and innovation.

In a post on X, Singh said that as India hosted the global summit and demonstrated its growing leadership in artificial intelligence, the Congress party chose to disrupt the event instead of enhancing the nation’s honour.

“The shameful manner in which Youth Congress workers created a ruckus at the venue by indulging in inappropriate behaviour is not only unfortunate but also an attempt to tarnish India’s reputation on the international stage. I condemn this act of the Congress party,” he said.

The Defence Minister further alleged that whenever India advances globally, the Congress prioritises political gains over national interest, calling it “extremely shameful ” to place partisan politics above the country’s prestige.

He added that citizens are aware of who is committed to strengthening India and who repeatedly seeks to damage its image.

Earlier in the day, several Youth Congress members staged a shirtless protest inside the venue, raising slogans against the Prime Minister over issues including unemployment, inflation and the India–US trade deal. Security personnel quickly intervened and detained the protesters.

According to police, the detained individuals were taken to Tilak Marg police station, and legal action is being initiated against them for disrupting a high-profile international event.

Union Ministers also criticised the protest, calling it irresponsible and disruptive at a time when India was hosting delegates, policymakers and technology leaders from across the world.

The AI Impact Summit aims to strengthen global cooperation on artificial intelligence and highlight India’s expanding role as a key player in the emerging digital order.

--IANS

