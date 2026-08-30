Rajkumar Santoshi shares his reaction on seeing his movie reference in 'Dhurandhar'

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi shared how it felt after seeing the reference to his movies 'Ghayal' and 'Ghatak' in Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's blockbuster 'Dhurandhar'.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Rajkumar Santoshi shared that it gave him immense satisfaction as a director, reassuring him that he has done a good job.

For the unversed, the protagonist of 'Dhurandhar', Ranveer, was heard saying, “Ghayal hoon, isiliye Ghatak hoon. (I am hurt, and that is why I am dangerous)”. It is believed that Aditya Dhar included the dialogue as a tribute to the Sunny Deol starrers.

Sunny Deol had also clarified that he received no royalty for the dialogue as it was simply a gesture of respect. He added that such tributes are more about the legacy of the movie and the emotions associated with it and not financial gains.

The filmmaker told IANS, "It gives immense satisfaction as a maker that we have done a good job. Otherwise, when do people remember? But for Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini, people remember everything. They remember all the dialogues."

Rajkumar Santoshi also went on to congratulate Aditya Dhar and the team of 'Dhurandhar', saying that he wishes that the director comes up with more such movies in the future.

"So, I really congratulate Dhurandhar's success. He should make more progress. He is a very good filmmaker. I want him to succeed in a very big way. In the future also."

When asked if he was aware that 'Dhurandhar' would be a hit, Rajkumar Santoshi said, "Yes, people told me immediately. They used the dialogue in the film. Good, but they used it correctly. They didn't misuse it."

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun in key roles, both 'Dhurandhar (2025)' and its sequel 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (2026)' turned out to be a tremendous success at the ticket counters, minting more than ₹3,000 crore worldwide, becoming the first Hindi-language franchise to achieve this milestone.

--IANS

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