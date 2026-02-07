Rajkumar Periasamy announces the technical team of Dhanush's #D55!

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Director Rajkumar Periasamy, whose next film features Tamil star Dhanush and Malayalam superstar Mammootty in the lead, has now announced the technical team for the eagerly awaited film.

The ace director took to his X timeline to share a picture of his entire technical team at the official launch of the film and disclosed that the film was to be shot by cinematographer Ezhil Arasu.

He also went on to reveal that editing would be by Kalaivanan R and that Kavya Sriram would be designing the costumes for this film. Although art director Rajeevan was missing in the picture, the director mentioned his name and said that he would be handling the production design.

Already, the team had announced that Sai Abhyankkar would be scoring the music for the much-awaited entertainer.

Rajkumar Periasamy's announcement post on X read, "The primary Technical crew of #D55. Cinematographer @Ezhil_DOP Music Director @SaiAbhyankkar Editor @kalaivananoffl Production Designer @rajeevan69 sir (missing in the below picture)Costume designer @kavya_sriram & @theSreyas of @wunderbarfilms."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film, had on Wednesday, welcomed Malayalam star Mammootty on board the film. Wunderbar Films, one of the production houses that is producing the film, had said, "When the Big M chooses a story, it becomes history. Super excited to welcome Megastar @mammukka onboard #D55! We are honoured! Thank you #Mammootty sir."

Director Rajkumar Periasamy, who took to his X timeline to personally welcome the Malayalam superstar, wrote, "Dear @mammukka, the day you said ‘Yes’ I knew the almighty has blessed #D55 with Divinity. I’m honoured and ecstatic to welcome you, our very own #Mammootty sir on board for the film! Can’t wait to see your magic unfold along with @dhanushkraja sir. Here’s to my #OyeMammootty times for life."

Responding to the welcome messages, Mammootty wrote back saying, "Elated and excited to be a part of this journey with @dhanushkraja and @Rajkumar_KP (smiley)."

It may be recalled that Wunderbar Films, the production house of actor Dhanush, had taken to its X timeline to welcome actress Sai Pallavi on Monday. It had said, "She’s about grace and strength - all at once. Welcoming everybody’s favourite @Sai_Pallavi92 on board #D55. The hit combo returns to the big screen."

The makers of the film, being tentatively referred to as #D55, had already welcomed actress Sreeleela onboard the unit of the film on January 30 this year.

The film has triggered huge excitement as the makers have already disclosed that this film will be a magnum opus. It may be recalled that only a few days ago, another production house called R Take Studios had announced that it was joining hands with Wunderbar Films for producing this film.

--IANS

mkr/