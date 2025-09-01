Rajkot entrepreneur builds business with PM Mudra Yojana support

Rajkot, Sep 1 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is an ambitious scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim to empower aspiring entrepreneurs across India by providing easy access to credit for self-employment.

There are ample examples of success stories of business being taken to great levels with the help of this scheme. One such inspiring success story dominating the public discourse is from Rajkot in Gujarat.

A resident Nareshbhai Mirani has transformed his small business dreams into reality with the help of this government scheme in Rajkot.

Nareshbhai runs a shop named Gopinath Emporium on Junction Plot Main Road in Rajkot.

In the early days of starting his business, he faced financial challenges and needed capital. He approached the State Bank of India and availed a loan of Rs 50,000 under the PM Mudra Yojana. This initial financial support allowed him to start his business and establish a stable source of income.

After successfully repaying the first loan, Nareshbhai became eligible for a larger loan. He was subsequently sanctioned a loan of over Rs 5 lakh under the same scheme.

He now repays the loan through regular EMIs and continues to expand his business steadily. Nareshbhai credits the scheme's low-interest rates and hassle-free process for much of his success.

"The Mudra Yojana made it possible for me to stand on my own feet. It's a great initiative by the Prime Minister," he said.

Mudra Yojana is doing wonders like this. The scheme aims to provide microfinance to small and medium entrepreneurs, helping them to become self-reliant. It has significantly benefited small traders and businesses by offering collateral-free loans in three categories – Shishu, Kishor, and Tarun.

As of now, more than 52 crore loans have been sanctioned under the scheme, disbursing over Rs 33 lakh crore to beneficiaries across the country. The scheme is also playing a key role in encouraging self-reliance among youth and women, fostering a strong culture of entrepreneurship in India.

Nareshbhai’s story stands as a testament to how government initiatives, when effectively utilised, can change lives.

--IANS

brt/pgh