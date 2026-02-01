Rajinikanth's words 'Nee Nadi Kanna' blasted all my insecurities away, says Abishan Jeevinth!

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) Director Abishan Jeevinth, who is turning a hero with director Madhan's upcoming romantic drama 'With Love', has now disclosed that it was Superstar Rajinikanth's inspiring words to him, 'Nee Nadi Kanna' (You act dear one), that actually cleared all his doubts and insecurities about becoming an actor.

Participating in a pre-release event of 'With Love', Abishan Jeevinth, who shot to fame after his film 'Tourist Family' emerged a superhit last year, began his speech by expressing his first thanks to Superstar Rajinikanth.

The director turned actor then said, "I had given my assent for acting but then I began having doubts after seeing certain things. I was not sure about whether I should turn an actor. That was the time, Superstar Rajinikanth sir called me to his home and said to me,'Nee Nadi kanna'."

Abishan said that Superstar Rajinikanth's words blew all his insecurities away. "I decided I would do this movie no matter what," he said and thanked Rajinikanth.

"Thank you so much sir, thank you! I will dedicate whatever success this film gets to you," he told Rajinikanth.

The director-turned-actor was also all praise for Madhan, the director of 'With Love'.

"Madhan came as my co-director for 'Tourist Family'. Even before 'Tourist Family' could release, he asked me if I would act as the lead in this film," Abishan recalled. Thanking Madhan, he said, "No matter how many films I do, this film will always remain special. I am proud about having done this film. More than fame and success, I got a lot of respect after Tourist Family. I can confidently say that Madhan will get twice the respect that I got after this film releases."

For the unaware, 'With Love', a romantic entertainer, is slated to hit screens on February 6 this year.

The film, which was initially being tentatively referred to as #PRNO4, has been garnering attention ever since it was announced as it will mark the debut of director Abishan Jeevinth as an actor. Young Abishan Jeevinth was the director of the superhit film 'Tourist Family', which featured actors Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. The film, which was made on a modest budget and which was released earlier last year, went on to make over 90 crores at the box office, pleasantly surprising both critics and fans.

'With Love' has an excellent technical team working on it. It has one of the Tamil film industry's top music directors Sean Roldan scoring music for it. Cinematography for the film is by cameraman Shreyaas Krishna and editing is by Suresh Kumar. Art direction for the film is by Raj Kamal and Costumes have been designed by Priya Ravi.

