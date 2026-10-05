Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' trailer packs a punch! Rajini returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian to blow baddies to bits!

Chennai, Oct 5(IANS) The makers of director Nelson Dilipkumar's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Jailer 2', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, on Monday released an action-packed gripping trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the link of the trailer. It wrote, "Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is back, and the hunt is ON! #Jailer2 Trailer is out now!"

The trailer begins with actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's character questioning a person he has kept hostage. "In these two months, you must have learnt something about the person who did this, right?" The hostage replies, "Not just me, even you won't be able to find him."

The trailer then shows that not just Suraj Venjaramoodu's character but a whole lot of villains are wondering who is behind certain developments.

It is then then Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian makes an appearance.

At one point, a weary Suraj Venjaramoodu is seen asking his accomplices, "Have you managed to find him or not?" For a minute, one is led to believe that Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has gone into hiding but almost immediately, the trailer clears the confusion. It shows that Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has chosen to go off radar by pretending to be a driver and he has chosen to lie low to find out if the chain of command among the villains goes any higher.

The trailer also gives away the fact that Tiger Muthuvel Pandian has used snipers to attack his enemies and one among them, played by S J Suryah, says that even they can employ snipers.

The trailer also has an interesting conversation between the characters played by Rajinikanth and Vidya Balan. She asks him if he wants tea or coffee and he politely refuses. She responds saying, "The choice is between tea or coffee. It is not between whether to drink or not."

A person warns Tiger Muthuvel Pandian about the dreaded "Kalpaks", who, he says, will not allow anyone to live. Muthuvel Pandian smiles and replies, "Oh dear, I didn't know. Shall we see?"

He then issues a warning to Kalpaks himself. Listing out ways and means used by thugs to strike terror in the hearts of victims, he tells Kalpaks," All this is the style employed in the time of your father. Now, getting all your enemies to one place and bombing that place is what is the present trend."

For the unaware, the film is slated to hit screens worldwide on October 15 this year.

The makers had released a release date announcement teaser in which actor Vinayakan was seen issuing a threat with a laugh. "You can't be at peace after killing me. There's a big world behind me, Jailer! This is a huge network. You won't know who is coming (for you), when and how. Your life will turn into hell."

The teaser then showed Rajini's arrival in style, even as viewers got to catch a glimpse of the other characters in the film.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and the general public ever since the project was first announced.

In April this year, the makers had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting. The makers had then shared pictures of a cake cutting ceremony that had taken place to mark the completion of filming.

--IANS

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