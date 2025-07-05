Rajinikanth's Coolie to reach audiences in a 100 countries?

Chennai, July 5 (IANS) If one is to go by rumours doing the rounds in the industry, director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much awaited action entertainer 'Coolie', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, may well reach audiences in over a 100 countries around the world when the film hits screens on August 14 this year!

Hamsini Entertainment, a key player in international film distribution, is backing the film’s global distribution. Having released over 130 films across languages worldwide, Hamsini Entertainment has a proven track record of taking Indian cinema to a global audience.

Hamsini's recent ventures include the release of The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) starring Vijay in over 40 countries, and Devara, starring Jr. NTR, in more than 90 countries.

Now, sources in the industry claim that with 'Coolie', Hamsini Entertainment is gearing up for their biggest release yet, targeting distribution in over a 100 countries, making it one of the most widespread international releases for an Indian film.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie has already made headlines by becoming the highest overseas procurement for a Tamil film to date.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan.

Anirudh has composed the music for the film marking his fourth consecutive film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Cinematography for the film is by Girish Gangadharan and editing is by Philomin Raj.

The film is keenly awaited as it will feature actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

--IANS

