May 31, 2025

Rajinikanth pays his last respects to late actor Rajesh; Terms his loss as 'huge'

Chennai, May 31 (IANS) Calling late actor Rajesh a good friend who was constantly in search of knowledge, Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday paid glowing tributes to the versatile actor, saying that Rajesh was not only a good friend to him but to a whole lot of people and that his loss was a huge one.

Rajinikanth, who turned up to pay his last respects to the late actor, told mediapersons, "Rajesh was a good friend, not only to me but a close friend to a lot of people. He was not a big hero, nor a big producer, director, or politician. Yet, everybody from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, from Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, has come to pay homage to him. This is proof of the way he lived."

Stating that Rajesh was a voracious reader who had knowledge of every topic in the world, Rajinikanth said, "There wasn't anything that he didn't know of. He would read a lot and learn a lot. He knew about world cinema, politics, spirituality, science. He was constantly and extensively searching for knowledge. He made an effort to help others know what he knew. He was that kind of a good person."

Talking about the bond that he shared with Rajesh, Rajinikanth said,"He would often meet me and wish that I should live a long and healthy life. He would give me suggestions on what I must do and eat to lead such a life. It is a big shock that he is not there with us. He was a good human being and his loss is a huge one. May his soul rest in peace."

The entire south film industry is in deep grief over the passing away of the veteran actor, who breathed his last in the wee hours of Thursday.

