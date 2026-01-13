Rajinikanth calls Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' a "very bold movie"

Chennai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actor Sivarkarthikeyan, who expressed gratitude for the appreciation he has been getting for his performance in director Sudha Kongara's period film 'Parasakthi', on Tuesday disclosed that Superstar Rajinikanth had called him on Tuesday to express his appreciation for the film and had gone on to call it a "very bold movie".

Participating in a press conference called by the team of 'Parasakthi' to express gratitude to the media for the support they had given to the film, actor Sivakarthikeyan said, "Rajinikanth sir, my Thalaivar, called yesterday and appreciated the film saying,'Very bold movie. Superb second half, superb second half!'"

Sivakarthikeyan recalled that Rajinikanth had said that he had performed fantastically.

"I have been receiving a lot of phone calls and wishes from those in the industry. A big thanks to all of them," the actor said.

Sivakarthikeyan also said that actor and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan too had appreciated the film.

He said, "Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan saw this film and appreciated it. He said he had told everyone in our team that we had done a fantastic job. It is very difficult to get such appreciation from Kamal Haasan sir. He spoke to me about the film for five minutes. Even for our film 'Amaran', he did not speak for five minutes. Thank you so much Kamal sir."

For the unaware, director Sudha Kongara's film 'Parasakthi', featuring Sivarkarthikeyan and Sreeleela in the lead, revolves around the anti-Hindi agitation that rocked the state of Tamil Nadu in the 1960s.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Sree Leela, the film also features Ravi Mohan as the antagonist and Atharvaa in a pivotal role.

It may be recalled that Sivakarthikeyan had begun dubbing for the film in the last week of November.

'Parasakthi', which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar. The film hit screens on January 10 for the festival of Pongal.

