Rajeev Khandelwal returns to television with ‘Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar’

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is all set to return to the small screen with a new age game reality show titled “Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar”.

According to the latest promo from the channel, the show will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on April 28.

In the promo, Rajeev is seen interacting with a contestant named Avantika, stating, “Aapne apne modelling profession ko chodkar, homemaker ke profession ko chuna. You left your modeling profession and chose the profession of a homemaker”

Visibly emotional Avantika, her husband replied: “She left her career for her children. I have told her a thousand times, if you want to start a career, I am ready to stay at home and take care of the kids.”

Stating this, her husband, with high heels in the gift box, looked at Avantika and said, “It's been 8 years, I haven't seen her in heels. Today, I want to see it on this stage.”

Encouraging the duo host Rajeev cheered them up, saying, “This stage is yours. This moment is yours.”

The duo, along with host, are seen turning the game show stage into a ramp for them to walk.

On the professional front, Rajeev Khandelwal was last seen in Amar Vishwas.

Rajeev started his career directing the television series Filmy Chakkar. His break as an actor was as the lead in the television drama, Kahiin To Hoga.

He then acted in many television shows which include Time Bomb 9/11, Sun Leyna, Left Right Left and Reporters.

In 2008, he made his Bollywood debut with the film Aamir, which proved to be a turning point in his career. After this he became part of many films like Shaitan, Soundtrack, Table No.21, Samrat & Co among others.

Rajeev stepped into the web world in 2018 with Haq Se. In 2019, he appeared in another series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala opposite Divyanka Tripathi.

Apart from acting he has hosted many reality shows, including Deal Ya No Deal, Sacch Ka Saamna, Super Cars and My Endeavour.

--IANS

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