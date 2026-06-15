Indian diaspora 'look forward' to give rousing welcome to PM Modi ahead of arrival in Slovakia

Bratislava, June 15 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Bratislava on Sunday evening, the Indian diaspora in Slovakia is eagerly awaiting and "looking forward" to give a rousing welcome to the Prime Minister.

On the second leg of his trip, at the invitation of the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Prime Minister Modi is set to arrive on a two-day State Visit to the Slovakia till June 16.

Earlier on Sunday evening, PM Modi concluded his successful visit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, the first leg of his visit to France.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its Independence in 1993.

On PM Modi's visit to Slovakia, a member of Indian diaspora said, "I'm already getting goosebumps. It is a historical moment and we are all so excited. I can’t tell you, I feel proud. It is giving a thrilling kind of feeling, of course, and it is beyond words, truly fascinating... He is a kind of a legend..."

Commenting on PM Modi's Slovakia visit, another member of Indian diaspora said, "I think this is the biggest moment for Slovakia... Because Slovakia is a very small community, but now slowly industrialisation is increasing. Trade between India and Slovakia is increasing because of the EU-India deal. We are very excited to have PM Modi in Slovakia. This is a very big moment for us... We are very happy and have been waiting for a long time. We welcome PM Modi with open arms..."

Another Indian community member said, "This is a matter of great pride for us that, for the first time, an Indian Prime Minister is coming to Slovakia... This is a matter of great pride for us, and we feel a great sense of accomplishment. We have been living here for 10–11 years, and for the first time a Prime Minister has come to our country to meet us. This is a great feeling... I feel that this is a great opportunity for both countries..."

"It is the first time the Prime Minister is visiting Slovakia, so we are all eagerly waiting to meet our Prime Minister. We are very, very much looking forward to meeting him," an Indian diaspora member added.

A member of Indian Diaspora said, "It is a great honour for us that we got the opportunity to meet our Prime Minister here. This is a very proud moment for all of us. I think this will increase our opportunities and strengthen our relations..."

"I would say it's a really great opportunity and we are really, really happy and looking forward to welcoming him," another Indian diaspora member added.

A member of Indian diaspora said, "It is a very proud moment... This is a very proud moment for us as an Indian. We can say this because last year our President came and this year the Prime Minister himself came..."

Another member of Indian diaspora added, "It feels great that PM Narendra Modi is coming to Bratislava for the first time. We are getting a chance to meet him. It feels good. We have not had a chance to meet him in India or in Germany. Finally, we got a chance to meet him in Bratislava..."

The visit by PM Modi follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with his Slovak counterpart Fico, and explore new avenues of cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet Slovak President Pellegrini. The visit will reaffirm India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing.

--IANS

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