Rajat Kapoor says balancing acting with direction comes naturally to him

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actor-director Rajat Kapoor, who is receiving a positive response to his recently released streaming film ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’, has said that juggling acting and direction isn’t really hard for him.

Rajat has helmed ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’, and also stars in the film as a part of the ensemble cast. The actor-director spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared that he can easily balance acting with direction.

When asked if it’s too overwhelming to perform as an actor while he is also the one calling the shots behind the camera, the actor told IANS, “It's really not that hard. It's really not that hard. What’s hard is to make a shot out of these 18 actors. That was sometimes hard because it's a lot of people. And also, if you see the film, they're all pretty balanced in terms of performance and screen time. So, to do justice to all these wonderful actors, and still make a shot that works and pushes the narrative further, that is the real job. To be standing there in the frame, that's all right, that's not so hard”.

He also said that switching between different stories as a director demands the artiste to be fully immersed in the film’s universe.

He said, “It depends on what story you're wanting to tell. And then you create a universe for it, you believe in that universe, and you explore that universe. So, ‘Ankhon Dekhi’ is very different from ‘RK/RKay’, which is very different from this, and which is very different from ‘Mithya’. They're all different worlds. And you hope every time you try to create something new, something that you've not done before. So, it has to be different”.

Meanwhile, ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ is set during an intimate outstation celebration among friends and family, what begins as effortless banter, free-flowing drinks and games soon curdles into discomfort. When Sohrab is found brutally murdered late at night, the convivial atmosphere collapses, giving way to suspicion, exposed resentments and moral unease.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Mithya Talkies, ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’ is available to stream on Hindi ZEE5.

--IANS

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