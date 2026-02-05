Rajasekhar plays 'Bullet Sunil' in Sharwanand's 'Biker'

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (IANS) The makers of director Abhilash Reddy Kankara's high-octane sports-family drama 'Biker', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, have now disclosed that well known actor Rajasekhar plays a character called 'Bullet' Sunil in the eagerly- awaited sports film.

The disclosure came by way of a glimpse video that the makers chose to release on the occasion of Rajasekhar’s birthday.

The glimpse video opens with a voiceover. Former motocross racer Sunil - widely known as 'Bullet' Sunil, boasts an extraordinary track record: 18 Indian Championships, 57 South Zone titles, and over 100 race victories. Yet, he remains driven by a mission. Frustrated by the perception that Indian racers are losers, he is determined to change that narrative and prove the nation’s true potential on the racing circuit.

Instead of dwelling on past glory, Sunil now channels his experience into a renewed fight- to rewrite the narrative for Indian talent and push them towards global recognition. The glimpse hints at a character driven more by purpose than pride, with Rajasekhar delivering the perfect mix of intensity, burning desire and emotional depth that elevates Sunil’s journey.

Rajasekhar looks fierce and magnetic, bringing a seasoned aura that elevates every frame. Malvika Nair plays the leading lady opposite Sharwa, who portrays a daring bike racer in the film. Sharwa's remarkable physical transformation and gripping performance in the teaser have already caught the attention of fans and film buffs.

Slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 3, the film boasts of a top notch technical team. Cinematography for the film has been handled by J Yuvraj while its music has been scored by Ghibran. Editing for the film is by Anil Kumar P and production design by Rajeevan.

Apart from Sharwanand, Malvika Nair and Rajasekhar, the film will also feature Brahmaji and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

--IANS

mkr/