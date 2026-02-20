Raj Kundra on being granted bail in the Bitcoin money laundering case: Satyamev Jayate

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra has been granted bail by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai in the Rs 150 crore Bitcoin scam case.

The PMLA court has asked Kundra to provide a surety of 1 lakh rupees. The court has further instructed the businessman to take prior permission in case he wishes to travel out of the country.

After getting bail, Kundra answered a few questions from the media. During the interaction, he was asked if he had faith in the judiciary, to which he said, "Absolutely". " Satyamev Jayate..," he went on to add.

He was also questioned about his mask and why he has stopped wearing it now. Reacting to this, he said that it was a different time altogether, and now he will pull off the masks of others.

However, it is not clear whom the businessman was hinting at.

Refreshing your memory, for a long time, Kundra used to make all his public appearances wearing masks.

Last month, the special PMLA court had summoned Kundra and New Delhi-based businessman Rajesh Satija, after noting that the prosecution complaint and the record of the case prima facie indicate their involvement in money laundering activities.

Advocate Prashant Patil, who is representing Kundra in the case, shared, "Raj Kundra has always appeared before ED since 2018. He is contemplating approaching the Honourable High Court for the quashing of the Summons issued in the ED matter.”

For those who do not know, Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra in a lavish South Indian ceremony in November 2009.

The couple is blessed with two children - son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Ever since his marriage to Shilpa, Kundra has also been seen trying his hand at acting.

His first attempt was with the 2023 outing, "UT69".

Kundra was also seen as one of the contestants in Prime Video's reality show "The Traitors". However, he was eliminated on Day 2 and placed 19th on the show.

His most recent release was the Punjabi drama, "Meher" in which he was seen sharing the screen with Geeta Basra for the first time.

--IANS

pm/