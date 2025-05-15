May 15, 2025 6:05 PM हिंदी

Raj & DK reminisces about their ‘first hustle’ ‘99’ starring Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) As their first feature film “99” completed 16 years in Hindi cinema, makers Raj & DK took a trip down memory lane and recalled the time “before streaming and hashtags” were a thing.

The filmmaker duo took to Instagram, where they shared pictures from the making of the crime comedy movie, which also stars Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Vinod Khanna, Boman Irani and Cyrus Broacha.

The duo wrote as the caption: “Throwback to the time before streaming, before ‘content’, before hashtags were a thing, and before we had beards. Our first Hindi feature. Our first hustle. Thanks to everyone who took this quirky ride with us! #99TheFilm #VinodKhanna #AmitMistry @kunalkemmu @boman_irani @sakpataudi @cyrus_broacha @maheshmanjrekar @anupammittal.me @mensit @rajasen @simonesinghs @pitobash @chintan.gandhi.376”

The film is set in the year 1999, with cricket controversies of that year as the backdrop. It tells the story of a gangster who deploys two of his trusted men in different cities to extort money from people who have escaped. While on their mission, they find themselves in various adventurous situations.

Raj & DK are best known for their work as creators, directors, writers, and producers of the Hindi-language thriller series The Family Man, Farzi, and Guns & Gulaabs. They have also directed the films 99, Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending and A Gentleman, and written the comedy horror film Stree.

Their latest work includes “Citadel: Honey Bunny”, a spin-off/prequel to the American television series Citadel and revolves around the story of Honey and Bunny, who are the parents of the character Nadia Sinh.

The series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the title characters with Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar and Thalaivaasal Vijay in supporting roles.

--IANS

dc/

