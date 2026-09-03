Raj Babbar’s daughter Juhi Babbar to perform in Varanasi for first time, says ‘This show is very special’

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress and theatre artist Juhi Babbar is set to perform in Varanasi for the first time with her acclaimed play “With Love, Aapki Saiyaara.”

The ‘Yaaran Naal Baharan’ actress shared her excitement about bringing the production to the holy city and said the opportunity holds a special place in her theatre journey. Talking about her upcoming performance, Juhi said that performing in Varanasi itself makes the show particularly meaningful for her. She also reflected on the love and recognition that With Love, Aapki Saiyaara has received over the years.

In her note on Instagram, Juhi wrote, “For the very first time, I will be performing in Varanasi… and that itself makes this show so special. And it is With Love, Aapki Saiyaara, a play that has brought me immense love, recognition and some truly beautiful milestones in my journey. There are some very exciting announcements for With Love, Aapki Saiyaara coming up very soon. Just before all of that, to be able to perform in Banaras and take the blessings of this holy city for my play feels very, very special.”

“I am performing as part of the ARTH Festival, which is bringing its first edition to Varanasi. And Banaras really is the perfect home for a festival celebrating theatre and the arts… a city where art, music, culture and tradition have lived and flourished for centuries.

“My show is almost houseful, but I would still love to see more of you there! And there are three other wonderful plays being performed as part of the festival too. So look up ARTH Festival, Varanasi on BookMyShow and book your tickets for With Love, Aapki Saiyaara and for the other plays as well. Cannot wait to be in Banaras.”

Meanwhile, Juhi Babbar, daughter of veteran actor Raj Babbar and acclaimed theatre personality Nadira Babbar, has established herself in both films and theatre. She began her acting career with “Kash Aap Hamare Hote,” in which she starred alongside singer-actor Sonu Nigam. She has been part of several projects, including “Yaara Naal Baharan,” “Unns” and “It’s My Life.”

--IANS

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