12 years of Modi govt: Jamnagar home guards prepare 12,000 seed balls to boost environmental conservation

Jamnagar, June 14 (IANS) In a special gesture to mark twelve years of the Narendra Modi government, the Jamnagar District Home Guards undertook a special initiative to boost environmental conservation efforts in the vicinity.

The Jamnagar District Home Guards prepared more than 12,000 seed balls. These seed balls were made from seeds of various tree species, including Drumstick (Sahjan/Sargava), Lemon, Khair, Goras, Tamarind, Harmo, Banyan, Jamun, Peepal, and Gulmohar.

Natural black soil and cow dung manure were used to prepare these seed balls.

The Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) made valuable contribution to the initiative.

The seed balls will be handed over to Jamnagar Forest Department, where they will be planted and utilised in various areas before the monsoon season to expand green cover and give new direction to environmental conservation.

Girish Sarvaiya, Jamnagar District Home Guards Commandant, while speaking to IANS, said that they participated in the celebrations marking the long tenure of Prime Minister Modi, whose governance has been shaped by development, trust, and public welfare.

He noted that the Jamnagar Home Guards family, in collaboration with the Forest Department, is contributing to PM Modi's vision of 'Green Revolution'.

As part of this effort, they are creating 12,000 seed balls to commemorate these 12 years.

Sarvaiya added that the seed balls are made by mixing tree seeds with soil and cow dung and shaping the mixture into small, round balls (resembling laddus).

These will be handed over to the Forest Department to be planted in suitable locations before the rains arrive. When it rains, seeds will emerge from these, and in time, they will grow into large trees.

--IANS

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