Rahul Vaidya’s two-year-old baby girl watches her ‘Baba’ perform for the first time, gets engrossed

Mumbai Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Disha Parmar gave fans a glimpse of an adorable family moment as her two year-old daughter Navya watched her ‘Baba’, popular singer Rahul Vaidya, perform live on stage for the very first time.

Sharing a video on her social media account, Disha captured little Navya totally engrossed in watching her her father perform live on stage at an event.

In the video clip, Rahul is seen singing on stage, while Navya quietly and keenly observes him while being seated in the audience. Further in the video, Disha is trying to gently distract her from watching her father perform, but the little one appeared unfazed, and with her eyes fixed on her “Baba” with love and warmth. Disha, sharing the video, wrote, “First time seeing Baba on stage!! And she was engrossed!” further tagging Rahul Vaidya.

Disha and Rahul’s love story has often been in the spotlight. The couple first met on the sets of a music video and later reconnected. For the uninitiated, their relationship gained nationwide attention during Bigg Boss 14 when Rahul Vaidya, as a contestant, made a public declaration of love for Disha and proposed to her for marriage. On National Television, he admitted that while they had been close friends earlier, his time inside the house made him realise that he was deeply in love with her.

Disha later entered the show as a family guest and said yes to Rahul's proposal, sealing their romance in front of millions of viewers.

The couple then tied the knot in July 2021 in a star-studded ceremony attended by industry friends and family. Two years later, in September 2023, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they lovingly named Navya.

