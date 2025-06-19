Rahul Sharma releases EP ‘Ethereal – Splendour of Mewar’

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Santoor virtuoso Rahul Sharma has released his EP ‘Ethereal – Splendour of Mewar’ ahead of the World Music Day. The EP is a tribute to India’s royal heritage and timeless legacy, and consists of five-tracks.

The EP showcases Rahul Sharma’s signature santoor melodies that evokes calm, reflection, and connection, making ‘Ethereal’ a deeply immersive sonic experience, perfect for moments of mindfulness and stillness. It’s a soundscape that invites listeners into the heart of India’s royal soul while offering a globally relevant musical expression.

Talking about the EP, Rahul Sharma shared, “‘Ethereal’ is not just a composition; it's a journey through centuries of valour, grace, and royalty. Creating this piece in honour of the Mewar legacy has been a deeply personal and spiritual experience.”

The EP blends the meditative grace of Indian music with the grandeur of Rajasthan’s regal history. It has been conceived in collaboration with Shriji Huzur Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, and pays homage to the rich legacy of the Mewar dynasty and celebrates the spirit of Udaipur through sound and story.

Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar said, "Music has always been an integral part of Mewar’s living heritage. Rahul ji’s composition beautifully captures the soul of our legacy. ‘Ethereal’ is more than a tribute—it’s a timeless offering that reflects our past and continues to inspire the present”.

Rahul Sharma has previously collaborated on albums with global artists like Kenny G (released on Times Music), French world music act Deep Forest, and pianist Richard Clayderman, bringing Indian sounds to international audiences.

Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music, shared, "We believe in curating projects that honour India’s rich cultural heritage. ‘Ethereal – Splendour of Mewar’ is a powerful convergence of heritage, innovation, and artistic mastery. We are honoured to bring Rahul Sharma’s vision to a global audience this World Music Day”.

Ethereal – Splendour of Mewar is now available exclusively on Times Music’s YouTube channel and across all major audio streaming platforms.

--IANS

aa/