July 01, 2025 9:33 PM हिंदी

LoP Gandhi slams GST, demands people-centric tax reforms

LoP Gandhi slams GST, demands people-centric tax reforms

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, describing it as a “tool of economic injustice" and demanded people-centric tax reforms.

Marking eight years since GST's rollout, Congress MP Gandhi asserted that the system continues to face widespread criticism for fostering centralised control rather than delivering meaningful tax reform.

In a post on X, LoP Gandhi stated, “India deserves a tax system that works for all, not just the privileged few, so that every Indian, from the small shopkeeper to the farmer, can be a stakeholder in our nation’s progress.”

His remarks formed part of a broader denunciation of GST, which he claims has failed to live up to its original promise.

According to Gandhi, the GST — initially promoted as a good and simple tax — has devolved into a burdensome five-slab framework, amended over 900 times.

He argued that the system disproportionately benefits large corporations capable of navigating its bureaucratic complexities, while imposing a heavy compliance burden on small traders, MSMEs, and ordinary citizens.

LoP Gandhi described the structure as a “compliance nightmare,” citing examples such as caramel popcorn and cream buns being caught in its convoluted tax net.

For smaller enterprises, which he called the backbone of India’s economy, the tax has become an existential challenge due to limited financial and administrative resources.

Rahul Gandhi reiterated that GST was originally envisioned by the UPA government as a unifying economic reform to harmonise India’s tax systems and enhance market efficiency.

However, he contended that its implementation under the current NDA administration has strayed from that vision, marred by excessive amendments, politicised enforcement, and a disregard for federal principles.

Calling for structural reform, LoP Gandhi advocated for a GST regime that is people-centric, business-friendly, and rooted in cooperative federalism.

His remarks align with the Congress party’s broader narrative of economic equity and decentralisation, echoing concerns raised by Opposition leaders and small business associations.

The Congress MP also highlighted the persistent challenges faced by small traders in navigating the GST portal, which he said has turned routine compliance into a daily ordeal.

Introduced under the Narendra Modi-led government in July 2017, GST is hailed as a transformative measure, a 'One Nation, One Tax' aimed at unifying India’s fragmented tax landscape.

Citing reports, LoP Gandhi claimed that over 18 lakh enterprises have shut down since GST’s inception, attributing much of this decline to financial stress induced by the tax regime.

LoP Gandhi further criticised the exclusion of petrol and diesel from the GST framework, arguing that it keeps input costs high for farmers, transporters, and consumers.

Supporters of the original UPA-era vision now argue that the current implementation has deviated significantly from its intent, calling for a recalibrated GST that is inclusive, equitable, and truly federal in spirit.

--IANS

sktr/rad

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Balochistan continues

Pakistan: Violent crackdown on peaceful protestors in Balochistan continues

Pakistan: Over 50 killed due to heavy rain and flash floods (File image)

Pakistan: Over 50 killed due to heavy rain and flash floods

Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi & others visible in India

Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi & others visible in India

EAM Jaishankar reiterates India's right to defend against terrorism, asks Quad understanding

EAM Jaishankar reiterates India's right to defend against terrorism, asks Quad understanding

Arsenal sign ex-Chelsea goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga as back-up for Spanish countryman David Raya. Photo credit: Arsenal

Football: Arsenal sign ex-Chelsea goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga

Railways bag team title as top stars Nitu Ghanghas, Lovlina Borgohain shine; Nikhat Zareen out with injury in the finals of Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament 2025 in Hyderabad, Telangana on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI

Elite Women’s Boxing: Railways bag team title as top stars Nitu, Lovlina shine; Nikhit out with injury

Neemuch school goes hi-tech under PM SHRI scheme, children happy with smart classes

Neemuch school goes hi-tech under PM SHRI scheme, children happy with smart classes

Nivin Pauly plays lead in Akhil Sathyan's horror comedy 'Sarvam Maya' (Photo Credit: Nivin Pauly X)

Nivin Pauly plays lead in Akhil Sathyan's horror comedy 'Sarvam Maya'

Jannik Sinner cruised past Nardi while his Italian compatriot Lorenzo Musetti crashed out of men's singles competition on Day 2 of Wimbledon 2025 at the All-England Club in London on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Wimbledon 2025: Sinner cruises past Nardi, Musetti crashes out on Day 2

Here is what Rashmika Mandanna's day out in London looks like

Here is what Rashmika Mandanna's day out in London looks like