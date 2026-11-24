New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday shared a conversation with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, and sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in which they discussed memories from their family life, including the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's security.

In the conversation, Sonia Gandhi recalled an incident during her husband Rajiv Gandhi's visit to Bihar when he was serving as the Leader of the Opposition. She said stones and rocks were thrown at his convoy during the tour.

A young Rahul Gandhi, who was accompanying his father during the visit, recalled returning home and expressing concern over his security.

"If we don't do anything about our Papa's security, then we will come to his funeral very soon," Rahul Gandhi recalled telling his family.

He further alleged that his father's security was withdrawn deliberately to facilitate his assassination.

"Papa's security was removed so that he got killed. I was very clear on this," LoP Rahul Gandhi claimed.

He added that the withdrawal of security was not an accident but a deliberate move, claiming that an atmosphere was created to ensure that Rajiv Gandhi was killed.

LoP Rahul Gandhi shared a 23-minute-long video of the conversation on social media as part of discussions around Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'.

In Chapter 6, titled 'The Reality of Power', the Gandhi family members discussed the period following the Emergency, when late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi lost the general election and the family moved into another house.

LoP Rahul Gandhi asked Priyanka Gandhi whether she remembered their first day at school after the election defeat.

Recalling the incident, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said a boy approached her and made insulting remarks about her uncle, telling her, "Tera chacha jail mein hain. Chor hai tera chacha."

She said she slapped the boy in response to his remarks.

The siblings also spoke about their contrasting personalities during childhood. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was not rebellious and generally followed rules, while Rahul Gandhi preferred doing things on his own terms.

In Chapter 7, titled 'The Politics Behind Rajiv Gandhi's Security', the conversation returned to the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal of the former Prime Minister's security and the family's concerns over the threats he faced.

The next chapter, titled 'The Truth Behind the 2004 Decision', focussed on Sonia Gandhi's decision not to become Prime Minister after the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power in 2004.

Sonia Gandhi said that when people are in power, they often find reasons to continue holding on to it. She also spoke about feeling that she had betrayed the people who wanted her to become Prime Minister.

In Chapter 9, titled 'The Battle No One Knew About', Sonia Gandhi spoke about her health issues and the personal challenges she faced.

Sonia Gandhi also shared the conversation on her social media account on X, reflecting on how the memoir evolved after her children contributed their memories.

"I wrote 'Belonging' from my memories. Rahul and Priyanka added theirs, and the stories took on a whole new life. My children are my greatest joy, my strength, and the two people who test my patience like nobody else can," she wrote.

--IANS

jk/rad