Rahul Gandhi meets farm union leaders in Parliament House amid opposition to India-US trade deal

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday met leaders of several farm unions from across the country at the Parliament House.

During the meeting, the farm union representatives expressed strong opposition to the India-US trade deal and conveyed their deep concern over the potential impact on farmers’ livelihoods, particularly those engaged in the cultivation of corn, soybean, cotton, fruits, and nuts.

The leaders told the Congress leader that they fear the agreement could open the door for agricultural imports, which may adversely affect domestic producers. Gandhi also reiterated his position, stating that the trade deal has opened the door for agricultural imports and warned that many other crops could soon be impacted as well.

The discussion also focused on the need for a large-scale national movement to oppose the deal and safeguard the livelihoods of farmers and farm labourers.

The farm leaders who participated in the discussion included Sukhpal S. Khaira (All India Kisan Congress), Ranjit S. Sandhu (GKS Rajasthan), Adv. Ashok Balhara (Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, Haryana), P.T. John (KMM Kerala), Baldev (BKU Krantikari, Zira), R. NandKumar (Progressive Farmers Front), Amarjit S. Mohri (BKU Shaheed Bhagat Singh), Akhilesh Shukla (All India Kisan Congress), Kedar Sirohi (Aam Kisan Union), Kiranjit S. Sandhu (Kisan Congress Punjab), Gurpreet S. Sangha (Rajya Sabha), Guramneet S. Mangat (Kisan Mazdoor Morcha - India), Hameed Malik (J&K Zamidara Forum), Tejveer Singh (KMM), Dharamvir Goyat (Haryana Kisan Sangarsh Samiti), Ishwar Singh Nain (Krishak Samaj), and Satbir Khatana (South Haryana Kisan Union).

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted he would not be deterred by any FIR, criminal case or privilege motion and asserted that he would continue to fight for farmers' rights.

In a video post on X, Gandhi had reiterated his opposition to the India-US trade deal, claiming it would severely impact Indian farmers. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "opened the doors" of India’s agriculture market to foreign players at the cost of domestic producers.

"I have spoken the truth in Parliament. If you do not like the truth, that is a different matter. The country understands the truth. Do whatever you want to do. Let an FIR be filed, let a case be registered or bring a privilege motion. I and the entire party stand with farmers," Gandhi had said.

He had said any trade agreement that threatens farmers' livelihoods or weakens the country's food security is anti-farmer. Gandhi also claimed that corn, soybean, cotton and fruit growers would be the first to suffer, alleging that the government would eventually open the entire farm sector to foreign interests and corporate allies.

