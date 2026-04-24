Rahul Gandhi is 'agent of China': Manoj Tiwari after General Naravane's remark

Ahmedabad, April 24 (IANS) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he is “an agent of China.”

The remarks come after former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane stirred controversy with references in his unpublished memoir regarding a key moment during the India-China border tensions. Recently, Naravane clarified the context of the phrase “jo uchit samjho, woh karo” (“do whatever you deem appropriate”), which was reportedly conveyed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Naravane said the statement reflected the government’s “total faith” in the armed forces and emphasised that such matters should not be politicised.

"It basically shows the great confidence the government had in the army, its hierarchy, and the service chiefs. They knew that whatever decision was taken would be made while keeping all factors in mind," he elaborated.

Reacting to it, Manoj Tiwari told IANS, “Rahul Gandhi is an agent of China. You can believe this completely. Rahul Gandhi is an enemy of India.” He further intensified his criticism, stating that Rahul Gandhi is “not a friend of the country” and accused him of repeatedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“They have abused PM Modi in every possible way. There is nothing left unsaid, even calling him a terrorist. This is about a person before whom generations of terrorists have been afraid, and yet such statements are made,” Tiwari said.

He added that the country would respond appropriately to such remarks.

Tiwari also weighed in on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her recent statement, “I was born in Bengal, and I shall breathe my last in this very Bengal.”

Questioning her intent, he said, “Why is she talking about dying? Elections are about winning or losing. What does dying have to do with it?”

He accused Banerjee of using emotional rhetoric to influence voters and alleged that her government had failed to ensure safety and governance in the state. Referring to incidents like the RG Kar case, he claimed that law and order had deteriorated and alleged that the High Court had to intervene to ensure proper legal action.

“There is ‘gunda raj’ in West Bengal. People are not free to vote or express support for other parties without fear,” Tiwari alleged. He further credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for improving conditions and boosting voter participation.

“Nearly 92 per cent voting shows that the BJP has made strong inroads in West Bengal. Wait for May 4—you will see the results,” he said, adding that Banerjee should focus on governance rather than emotional statements.

--IANS

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