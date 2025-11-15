November 15, 2025 12:29 AM हिंदी

Rahul Gandhi calls Bihar result ‘surprising’, to continue fiercer battle for constitution

Rahul Gandhi calls Bihar result ‘surprising’, to continue fiercer battle for constitution

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi broke his silence on the Bihar debacle on Friday, terming the NDA’s 200-plus seat landslide “truly surprising” and declaring that the election “was not fair from the start”.

In a post on X, LoP Rahul Gandhi thanked millions of ‘Mahagathbandhan’ voters while signalling a sharper confrontation with the ruling establishment over democratic institutions.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to the millions of voters in Bihar who placed their faith in Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance),” he wrote.

“This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We failed to win an election that was not fair from the start. This fight is to protect the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA Alliance will deeply review this result and intensify their efforts to protect democracy.”

The statement came after the Mahagathbandhan was decimated to under 40 seats, with Congress itself reduced to a humiliating 5-6 from 61 contested.

LoP Rahul Gandhi’s phrasing echoed party colleague Jairam Ramesh’s earlier charge of “vote chori on a gigantic scale” but stopped short of naming the Prime Minister, Home Minister, or Election Commission directly.

Congress insiders revealed that LoP Rahul Gandhi held a virtual meeting with Bihar in-charges late evening, instructing a “forensic audit” of voter deletions, booth-level discrepancies, and EVM movement logs.

Party workers claimed over 18 lakh names—mostly from Muslim, Dalit, and EBC pockets—were struck off during the special summary revision, a figure the EC countered as “standard cleansing of 14.7 lakh duplicates and 3.2 lakh deceased”.

Within the INDIA Bloc, reactions were measured. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, whose party dropped from 75 to 31 seats, praised LoP Rahul Gandhi’s “moral clarity” but urged focus on “organisational collapse” rather than institutional sabotage alone.

CPI(ML) Liberation’s Dipankar Bhattacharya endorsed the “unfair election” line, citing CCTV blackouts in 127 strong rooms.

The BJP pounced instantly. Spokesperson Sambit Patra called it “the whining of a prince who lost his toy kingdom”, while Amit Shah posted a video of women voters crediting Nitish Kumar’s welfare schemes.

“Bihar’s daughters rejected the dynasty. Rahul ji should introspect instead of insulting their verdict,” Patra wrote.

As Congress gears up for municipal polls in Delhi and Rajasthan, LoP Rahul Gandhi’s pledge to “intensify” the constitutional battle hints at nationwide protests, legal challenges to the EC’s revision process, and a renewed Bharat Jodo leg focused on electoral integrity.

--IANS

sktr/dan

LATEST NEWS

Played my natural game and backed myself, says India 'A' batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi after 32-ball ton in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 clash with UAE in Doha, Qatar, on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI/X

Played my natural game and backed myself, says Vaibhav Suryavanshi after 32-ball ton in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Bihar results: NDA bags 10 out of 11 seats in East Champaran district

Bihar results: NDA bags 10 out of 11 seats in East Champaran district

Nicolai Hojgaard continues love affair with Jumeirah, leads 2025 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Friday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Hojgaard continues love affair with Jumeirah, leads DP World Tour Champs

BRS will work harder, says KTR after bypoll defeat

BRS will work harder, says KTR after bypoll defeat

Post production work of Arulnithi, Mamta Mohandas-starrer 'My Dear Sister' on the verge of completion (Photo Credit: Passion Studios/X)

Post production work of Arulnithi, Mamta Mohandas-starrer 'My Dear Sister' on the verge of completion

Rahul Gandhi calls Bihar result ‘surprising’, to continue fiercer battle for constitution

Rahul Gandhi calls Bihar result ‘surprising’, to continue fiercer battle for constitution

32-ball ton, 297 on board -- Vaibhav Suryavanshi stars as India A dominate the UAE in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 opener in Doha on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

32-ball ton, 297 on board: Suryavanshi stars as India A dominate UAE in Asia Cup Rising Stars

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a rare image of the entire Kapoor clan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a rare image of the entire Kapoor clan

BJP workers wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrate the party’s victory in the Bihar Assembly elections at Balurghat in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Friday, November 14, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

Bihar results: NDA dominates Vaishali, wins 6 of 7 seats

Tejashwi's Raghopur victory this time witnesses a comparative drop in margin

Tejashwi's Raghopur victory this time witnesses a comparative drop in margin