Rahul Dev says late brother Mukul Dev is 'remembered fondly' on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actor Rahul Dev remembered his late brother Mukul Dev on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Recalling some fond memories with his sibling, Rahul posted a video montage of Mukul on his official Instagram handle.

Remembering his baby brother on his birthday, he wrote, "Of childhood, growing up and the changing seasons... Stories of fun, brotherhood & joy... of deeply cherished bonds... you are remembered fondly... happy birthday Mukul."

Mukul, known for his work in films such as "Son of Sardaar", "R... Rajkumar", and "Jai Ho" passed away at the age of 54 in May this year.

While the exact reason for his demise is not known, he is believed to have been keeping unwell for some time and was reportedly also neglecting his health.

Previously, Rahul opened up about adapting to the evolving life after losing his brother.

He said, “As a human being, I always look forward to adapting to changing times, as you can’t stay resistant towards change. At the end of the day, change is the only constant in life, and only the fittest survive the game. I have dealt with various setbacks in my professional and personal life, but it is this zest to succeed and do something concrete as a human being that keeps me going and helps me remain motivated”.

“Difficult times will always come in life, but how you handle them and what you do to handle them defines you as a human being. I truly believe that in life, a comeback is always greater than a setback," he added.

Mukul was last seen in "Son Of Sardaar 2", alongside Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra. The film reached the cinema halls after his death, making it his last on screen appearance.

Mukul was also a part of the 2012 original drama, "Son of Sardaar".

