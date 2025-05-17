Rahul Bhat makes his third Cannes appearance with his Hollywood debut 'Lost and Found in Kumbh'

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actor Rahul Bhat has returned to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the third time, marking a major career milestone, the announcement of his Hollywood debut, 'Lost and Found in Kumbh' with a teaser launch.

Speaking about the moment, Bhat said, "It feels like a true homecoming. The 'Kennedy' days hold a special place in my heart, and returning to Cannes with 'Lost and Found in Kumbh' feels just as magical. Sharing the first glimpse of our film here is both an announcement and a celebration. The festival has been lucky for me”.

Talking about his choice of attire, he added, “Wearing this all-black kurta with silver work felt like carrying a piece of home with me to the global stage. Cannes isn’t just about films — it’s about moments, moods, and meaningful encounters. It’s a place where creativity, culture, and cuisine all collide — and I’m just soaking it all in.”

Bhat made his Cannes debut back in 2013 with Anurag Kashyap’s "Ugly", a hard-hitting thriller that premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section. A decade later, he returned in 2023 with "Kennedy", which received widespread acclaim and a 7-minute standing ovation.

Talking about Bhat's Hollywood debut, "Lost & Found in Kumbh" is a heartfelt dramedy helmed by debutant Mayur Puri and backed by Los Angeles-based Mulberry Films.

"Lost & Found in Kumbh" revolves around a London-based philosophy professor who visits India’s Kumbh Mela with his British wife and son, only to find his Indian ex-wife and their son at his family home— and his father missing. As the family searches for him, the two half-brothers get lost in the massive crowd of the sacred festival.

The movie has been shot on location during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

In addition to this, Bhat will be seen as the late politician Sanjay Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra’s "Summer of 77".

--IANS

pm/