Raha gifts handmade birthday card to dad Ranbir Kapoor: 'Best papa in the world'

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 43rd birthday, and on the occasion, his fans, family, and the film fraternity showered him with special wishes. But what made it even more special was a handwritten note he received from his daughter, Raha.

On Sunday, his wife Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and posted multiple pictures to celebrate the occasion, including Raha's note.

In the first picture shared by Alia the lovely couple can be seen enjoying a beautiful sunset in the arms of her hubby.

This was followed by a cute still of Ranbir enjoying his birthday with his daughter Raha.

The last picture shared by Alia showed a special handmade birthday card by little Raha for her father that read, "Happy Birthday...Best papa in the world."

Sharing glimpses of Ranbir's birthday celebration with his wife and daughter, Alia wrote, "happy birthday our whole and soul", along with a red heart and rainbow emoticon.

Surprising the netizens, Ranbir posted a candid birthday note on social media in which he reflected on some hard-hitting subjects such as aging and the increasing grays in his beard.

The ‘Barfi’ actor revealed that despite all this, his heart remains full of gratitude—for his family, friends, work, and, most importantly, his fans.

Thanking everyone for their time and support, Ranbir was heard saying in the viral video, “Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming to me on my birthday. I’m 43 years old today. As you can see, a lot of greys in my beard, it keeps increasing year by year. But a lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, for my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you guys. Thank you so much for your time. You make me feel so special.”

Ranbir also stepped out to celebrate his special day with the media stationed outside his Mumbai home.

Posing in a red t-shirt, paired with denim, the 'Brahmastra' actor warmly greeted all those present with folded hands, and cut a large-sized birthday cake.

