Raghav Juyal shares a picture with Emraan Hashmi, revives 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' obsession

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal has shared a picture of himself posing with none other than Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi. Raghav took to his social media on December 23 and shared a picture where he is seen posing with Emraan.

Raghav and Emraan had recently starred together in the September-released hit series The Ba*** of Bollywood. Raghav’s character in the series was seen obsessed with Emraan Hashmi and was often seen singing the iconic song 'Tamallima' from Emraan’s movie Murder.

Raghav’s character portrayal of being an Emraan fanatic had been much appreciated by both critics and fans alike.

Talking about Juyal, post his humongous success in the series, the actor was seen unwinding amidst mountains.

The actor had earlier shared a video of himself surrounded by mountains and wrote “Grounding” as its caption.

Raghav was seen sitting calmly amidst the mountains' serenity and under the open sky, right in front of a small temple.

On the work front, the actor earlier had announced that he will be changing his look for Telugu star Nani's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Paradise'. Sharing a video on his social media account, Raghav had said, “Sharing this because it’s the last time you’ll see me like this! I’m changing my look for my next film, 'The Paradise'.

He added, “Once the transformation starts, I’ll be staying quiet till we reveal it. We've started shooting at Hyderabad. I'm very excited. I hope you all like my Telugu debut. Love you all."

In another post, Raghav had written, “Taking to his Instagram timeline, Raghav Juyal had then written, "#TheParadise begins... Had a blast at the script reading session with my dearest @srikanthodela__. Natural Star @Nameisnani garu can’t wait to join you. @anirudhofficial @slv_cinemas @theparadisemovie."

Talking about Emraan Hashmi, the actor had met with an accident on the sets of his upcoming movie Awarapan 2.

Sources had revealed that the actor, during a high-octane action sequence on the sets of Awarapan 2, suffered a serious abdominal tissue tear that required immediate medical attention and surgery.

Emraan, who was taken under medical care immediately, chose to return to the set far sooner than expected.

The source further stated that currently shooting in Rajasthan, Emraan was back on location with controlled action movements and a carefully monitored schedule, ensuring he balanced health with work responsibility.

The team also revised the shoot plan to support his recovery while allowing filming to continue smoothly.

—IANS

