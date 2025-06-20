Raghav Juyal reminisces about his ‘free and rebellious’ days on ABCD 2’s 10th anniversary

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) As 'ABCD 2' completed 10 years of its release, Raghav Juyal took a walk down memory lane, reminiscing about the carefree and rebellious phase of his life during the film’s shoot.

The dancer-actor shared heartfelt reflections on how the film marked a turning point in his journey, both personally and professionally. Taking to Instagram, Juyal shared his photos from the film and wrote, “10 years of #ABCD2 we were so free and rebellious, so honest and so pure, thank u @remodsouza and @lizelleremodsouza for abcd.” The Kill actor also tagged Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in his post.

In the images, Raghav Juyal could be seen dancing with the other cast of the film. Varun, too, marked the milestone by sharing behind-the-scenes videos from the dance drama. The 'Student of the Year' actor had taken to Instagram stories to share a video from the film’s wrap party. In the behind-the-scenes clip, he was seen dancing with Remo D’Souza, Shraddha Kapoor, and Raghav Juyal to the song “Meri Pant Bhi Sexy” from the 1994 film Dulaara, originally starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Varun captioned the post: “10 years of #abcd2. #bts of the wrap party of #abcd2. So many memories so much energy and Just the most awsome people to work with. I remember this wrap party so well with all of us Just dancing on Hindi masala songs (sic).”

“ABCD 2” (Any Body Can Dance 2) was helmed by Remo D’Souza, who served both as director and choreographer. The film followed the success of the 2013 hit ‘ABCD: Any Body Can Dance,’ though it functioned as a standalone sequel.

The cast included dance legend Prabhu Deva alongside Varun, Shraddha, and Sushant Pujari. Loosely based on the real-life journey of dancers Suresh Mukund and Vernon Monteiro — the minds behind the fictional dance group "The Kings,” the story was inspired by their rise to fame after winning the World Hip Hop Dance Championship in San Diego.

The film was released on 19 June, 2015.

--IANS

