Raghav Juyal: Family teaches you values, friends spoil you

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming show ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, feels that good values come from one’s family.

The actor recently spoke with IANS ahead of the release of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ in the BKC area of Mumbai, and said in jest that there’s a constant tussle between the values taught by the family, and things that a person learns from their friends.

The actor spoke highly of the show’s director Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. He said that the Khan house has made a fine man out of Aryan.

The actor told IANS, “I think the family's culture that teaches you, it comes from the family. And there's a lot of good environment in their family. We feel like we're at home. Aryan is the son of the biggest superstar in the world, but still they are so rooted. When we go to their home, his cousins come, some come from Delhi, some from Dehradun. So from different places, they talk in a very rooted way. They don't talk in a way that makes me feel out of place”.

He further mentioned, “It's a very homely environment there. When Gauri ma'am comes, she says, ‘Let's eat first, then we'll work’. Another thing is touching everyone's feet. It's a culture in the North that we touch the feet of elders. I saw that a lot in the Khan house. When my mom met Aryan for the first time, the way he met her, he was so warm, and kind. Only family can teach you such good values because friends only spoil you (laughs)”.

He also said that Aryan found his directorial voice with his debut show, which is a rarity not just in India but across the world.

He said, “As an artist, as a storyteller, I've spoken at many places, that there are a lot of directors all over the world, who take ages to find their voice. Then they find something that they cal call theirs, and own that space as a storyteller. Aryan, in the first show, in the first script, in the first text, he knew that he wanted this, and he will do this, even if the whole world was against it”.

“He is very strong-headed, and very amazing, he is very calm, but inside him. It’s like the water, it could be very deep, but on the surface, it looks very calm, there are rapid currents underneath, and that is what defines him as a director”, he added.

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ is set to stream on Netflix from September 18, 2025.

