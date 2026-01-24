Anil Kapoor lauds 'Taal' maker Subhash Ghai's 'passion for cinema' in a heartfelt birthday wish

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) As renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai turned 81 years old on Saturday, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt birthday post for the 'Taal' maker, in which he lauded his immense passion for cinema, along with his clarity of thought and generosity of spirit.

Thankful for all the lessons and memories he has created with the director during their time working together, Anil penned on the Stories section of his Instagram handle, "Happy Birthday, @SubhashGhai1 saab Your passion for cinema, clarity of thought, and generosity of spirit have left a lasting impact. Grateful for the lessons, conversations, and memories over the years. Wishing you continued good health, happiness, and success.(sic)"

The actor and director duo has collaborated on several blockbusters together over the years.

First time, the two joined forces back in 1985 for the movie "Meri Jung".

Starring Girish Karnad, Khushboo, and Nutan in the lead, the drama revolves around a man who has been framed for murder. Later on, his son comes back to take revenge and prove his father innocent.

In 1986, they worked together on the movie "Karma", which featured Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon, Satyanarayana Kaikala, and Anupam Kher in key roles.

"Karma" shares the tale of a jailer whose family has been killed by a terrorist. With the intent to avenge the killings, he recruits three death row prisoners for assistance.

Continuing their success streak, Anil and Subhash also delivered "Ram Lakhan", which starred Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, and Amrish Puri in the lead roles.

Anil was also a part of Subhash's 1999 musical drama "Taal".

He was seen essaying the role of music producer and director, Vikrant Kapoor, in the film, which beautifully narrates the love saga of Manav (Played by Akshaye Khanna) and Mansi (Played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).

Their last movie together was "Yuvvraaj" in 2008. The project also had Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Zayed Khan in pivotal roles.

--IANS

pm/