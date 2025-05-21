Raghav Chadha presses for global front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday called upon the world powers to join hands against acts of terror and urged all nations to make a united global front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Raghav, who joined the prestigious Asian Leadership Conference in South Korea as a keynote speaker, made a strong case for punitive action against Pakistan for protecting and shielding terrorists, stating, “Terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere.”

Presenting India’s firm stand against terrorism, he said that the government has demonstrated a paradigm shift in the way we deal with terrorists, terror infrastructure and rogue nations.

“India’s Operation Sindoor has shown that we are all for peace, but if anyone tries to tinker with our peace and cause injury and death to our people, we will not spare terror and its infrastructure, wherever it may be,” he said, addressing a gathering of an eclectic audience.

The Parliamentarian also took to X to share a video of his clip from the ‘Davos of the East’ Summit, attended by more than 47 nations, and said: “I put forth India’s message loud and clear - we are not the nation that absorbs attacks - we respond with cross border strikes and precision. Operation Sindoor proved that India will strike deep, destroy terror, and dismantle terror safe havens. There’s been a paradigm shift. India has adopted a proactive and pre-emptive counter-terrorism doctrine, demonstrating a clear willingness to conduct cross-border strikes against terrorist infrastructure.”

“Operation Sindoor wasn't just a military operation. It was a message -- India will not tolerate terror. We do not seek conflict. But, we will never shy away from defending our people,” he said while adding that it was time to form a Global Alliance against terror.

The prestigious conference, ALC 2025, is being held in South Korea’s capital from May 21-22 and is widely recognised as Asia’s premier platform for global dialogue.

The conference will see many noted speakers, including Rishi Sunak, Mike Pompeo, Tony Abbott,and Laurel Miller, sharing their views on the theme - “The Rise of Nations: Pathways to Great Prosperity.”

The conference brings together more than 320 global leaders and over 2,500 delegates from politics, business, academia, and civil society to engage in conversations around the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the Asian continent.

--IANS

mr/dan