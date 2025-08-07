August 07, 2025 12:31 PM हिंदी

Radhika Apte on pregnancy bias in Bollywood: I was met with insensitivity

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte shared that during her days of early pregnancy, while she was still fulfilling professional commitments, she was met with insensitivity in the Indian entertainment industry.

During Neha Dhupia’s Freedom to Feed live session, Radhika spoke about the emotional and physical challenges she faced after announcing her pregnancy, shedding light on the persistent biases against motherhood.

“An Indian producer I was working with wasn’t happy about the news,” she shared.

She added: “He responded coldly and even insisted I wear tight-fitting clothes despite my discomfort and bloating. I was in my first trimester and had constant cravings, I was eating a lot, be it rice or pasta and going through the usual physical changes, but instead of understanding, I was met with insensitivity.”

The actress said that she “wasn’t even allowed to see a doctor” when she was “in pain and feeling uneasy on set. That truly disheartened me.”

In sharp contrast, Radhika spoke about a positive experience on an international project she was part of around the same time.

“The Hollywood filmmaker I was working with was so supportive. When I mentioned I was eating more than usual and might look like a completely different person by the end of the shoot, he laughed and said, ‘Don’t worry, even if you’re another person by the end of this project, it’s fine. Because you're pregnant’ That reassurance and warmth meant the world to me.”

She understands there are professional commitments, and she has always respected that.

“But a little empathy goes a long way. I wasn’t expecting special treatment, just kindness and basic humanity after sharing such a personal and joyous piece of news.”

Radhika met Benedict Taylor in 2011 in London during her year-long sabbatical when she had gone to learn contemporary dance. The two had a registered marriage a month before the official ceremony was said to be held in March 2013. In October 2024, she was revealed to be pregnant with their first child.

